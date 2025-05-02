PM urges Saudi Arabia, brotherly countries to help ease tensions in region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions in South Asia, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky who called on him here at the PM House.

While sharing Pakistan's stance on the recent situation in South Asia following Pahalgam incident, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"It had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts over the years. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world," the prime minister said.

He outrightly rejected baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

Emphasizing the government’s complete focus on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past 15 months, with the support of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said it was inconceivable for Pakistan to act in an irresponsible manner to jeopardize its achievements and derail the country from the path of economic progress.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as to the Crown Prince & Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He thanked the Saudi leadership and people for always standing in solidarity with Pakistan through thick and thin.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the prime minister for sharing his views on this important issue and said that Saudi Arabia wanted to work with Pakistan for peace and security in the region.