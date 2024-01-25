(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday urged the Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia to invest in the alternative energy sector of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a four-member delegation, led by the Al-Jomaih Group head Sheikh Abdulaziz Hammad, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had brotherly ties which were getting further stronger.

The Al-Jomaih Group had made a huge investment in the K- Electric.

The prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued the Saudi investment and welcomed its investment in the energy sector.

He also lauded K-Electric strategy to invest in the alternative energy sector as it would help reduce the power tariff for the benefit of consumers.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that the K-Electric would further improve its infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers.

The Al-Jomaih Group thanked the prime minister and the government team for resolving the longstanding issues faced by the company.

Apprising the prime minister of the company's 1500 megawatt projects, the delegation informed the prime minister that the projects would feature the usage of local resources and alternative energy.

Federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.