PM Urges Saudi Arabia's Jomaih Group To Invest In Pakistan's Alternative Energy Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday urged the Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia to invest in the alternative energy sector of Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a four-member delegation, led by the Al-Jomaih Group head Sheikh Abdulaziz Hammad, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had brotherly ties which were getting further stronger.
The Al-Jomaih Group had made a huge investment in the K- Electric.
The prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued the Saudi investment and welcomed its investment in the energy sector.
He also lauded K-Electric strategy to invest in the alternative energy sector as it would help reduce the power tariff for the benefit of consumers.
The prime minister also expressed the hope that the K-Electric would further improve its infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers.
The Al-Jomaih Group thanked the prime minister and the government team for resolving the longstanding issues faced by the company.
Apprising the prime minister of the company's 1500 megawatt projects, the delegation informed the prime minister that the projects would feature the usage of local resources and alternative energy.
Federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEN calls on caretaker minister for IC&TE, discusses issues of private schools13 minutes ago
-
PM condoles over demise or ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro13 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital & financial literacy initiativ ..13 minutes ago
-
KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH23 minutes ago
-
Education termed key to progress, prosperity23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews the training process23 minutes ago
-
CM condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat33 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision33 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month33 minutes ago
-
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force20 minutes ago
-
PTA raids against illegal internet service provider43 minutes ago
-
Training session with regard to upcoming General Elections held53 minutes ago