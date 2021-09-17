UrduPoint.com

PM Urges SCO Countries To Recognize Reality In Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to ensure there is no renewed conflict in Afghanistan and the security situation is stabilized there

Dushanbe: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the SCO member countries to chart out a coordinated approach towards stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing the 20th SCO Summit in Dushanbe on Friday, he said this should include enhanced engagement to address our common concerns, steps to provide humanitarian support and ensure economic stability and measures to enable Afghanistan to become a reliable partner in peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister also urged the international community to ensure there is no renewed conflict in Afghanistan and the security situation is stabilized there. This is a moment to stand by the Afghan people firmly and unequivocally. He said there is a rare opportunity to finally end the 40 years of war in Afghanistan and this moment should not be squandered.

Warning against the mischievous propaganda on the part of spoilers, Imran Khan said this will only serve to undermine the prospects for peace.

He said the Taliban must fulfill the pledges especially for an inclusive political structure. He said it is important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans, and that Afghanistan is never again a safe haven for terrorists.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has an abiding interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He said sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan will also help us realize our vision of an inter-connected, prosperous and economically vibrant region.

Alluding to losses both human and material suffered by Pakistan in the war on terror, the Prime Minister Pakistan will continue to be a reliable and willing partner of the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The Prime Minister called for implementing the UN Security Council resolutions for peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes. He said unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of Security Council resolutions run counter to this objective. He said such measures must be condemned and opposed firmly for being in violation of the SCO Charter and its well-established principles of inter-state relations.

As regards COVID-19, the Prime Minister stressed for strengthening collective endeavours to mitigate the adverse economic impact of the pandemic.

