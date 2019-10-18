(@fidahassanain)

Names for the committee to hold talks with JUI-F have been sent to the PM who will finalize the names, sources.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan urged religos scholars and Ulema to play thier role in stopping JUI-F's Azadi March in Islamabad.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the religious scholars and took up the matter of Azadi March, saying that the scholars and Ulemas should play thier role in stopping JUI-F's Azadi March. He also discussed 'Madrassa reforms' with the scholars. On other hand, the list of the members of the committee who will hold talks with the JUI-F leadership has also been prepared and sent to the Prime Minister. The sources said that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak just proposed the Names but the final decision on the names would be made by the prime minister. For the committee to dialoge with JUI-F, the names had also been picked up from teh provinces as well as from teh list of provincnial ministers. The sources said that the allies would also be taken into confidence about the names of the committee. On other hand, Pervez Khattak said that he had no personal differences with the JUI-F Chief and the meetingns between the leaders of the opposition and the governmennt would be started. He said all are Pakistan and there was no hidden agenda behind the JUI-F's Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that on Friday, JUI-F and PML-N joinly said that they were going to launch march on Oct 27.

Shehbaz Sharif announced his full support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that they would give their line of action on Oct 31.

Shehbaz Sharif in his exclusive meeting with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N would act upon the recommendations given by his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a joint-press conference, both Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman expressed their unity ahead of Azadi March. All other leaders of the PML-N were also present there on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif came down hard upon the government's policies and deteriorating situation of economy and other state institutons.

"We will bring the economy back on track if we are given a chance," said shehbaz Sharif while criticising PTI's government. he said the health and education sectors had come to an end while PM Imran Khan had been exposed to everyone. He said they would put theier demands on Oct 31 and would also decide their line of action.

"Every thing is now out of the reach of a poor man," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "Every thing today is the result of the failure of the government,".

On other hand, Fazlur Rehmana said that they are going to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Oct 27 and said that all opposition parties announced thier support for their Azadi March against the government. He said they had decided to enter into Islamabad on Oct 31.