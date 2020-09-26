UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges UN To Take Lead In Efforts To Build Global Framework For Stemming Illicit Financial Flows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

PM urges UN to take lead in efforts to build global framework for stemming illicit financial flows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to the robust anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regimes, called upon the United Nations General Assembly to take the lead in efforts to build a global framework for stemming the illicit financial flows and ensure speedy repatriation of stolen wealth.

"The rich states cannot hold forth on human rights and justice when they provide sanctuary to money launderers and their looted wealth," he said while addressing the rare virtual 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister said in his address to the General Assembly last year, he had highlighted the tremendous damage that illicit financial flows from developing countries to rich countries and to offshore tax havens caused.

"This leads to the impoverishment of the developing nations. Money that could be used towards human development is siphoned off by corrupt elites.

The loss of foreign exchange causes Currency depreciation that in turn leads to inflation and poverty," he added.

Imran Khan said the quest for getting back those stolen resources was nearly impossible, given the cumbersome procedures.

"Moreover, the powerful money launderers have access to the best lawyers. And sadly, because they are the beneficiaries, there is a lack of political will in the rich countries to curb this criminal activity," he added.

The prime minister said if that phenomena was unaddressed, it would continue to accentuate the inequality between the rich and the poor nations, and eventually would spark off a far bigger global crisis than the present migration issue posed.

"It is important to realize that the aid that flows from rich countries to the developing world is miniscule compared to the massive out-flows by our corrupt elites," he stressed.

\932\867

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Exchange Poor Lawyers Lead Money Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

53 minutes ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

22 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

22 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

1 hour ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.