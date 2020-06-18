PM urges 'unified national response against coronavirus'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged upon the nation to stay united and steadfast in fighting the "unusual and ominous challenge of coronavirus".

"We need a unified and well-coordinated joint national response to fight the disease during the next couple of months," the prime minister said during his visit to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC on June 15, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement of containment of COVID-19 through smart lockdown strategy, had identified 20 hotspots as coronavirus clusters across the country.

The prime minister called upon the citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of virus.

"Our actions will determine to what extent the virus spreads," he said, adding that the success lay in a united national response.

Imran Khan urged upon the public to exercise caution in social distancing and protect elderly and sick persons, particularly those suffering from heart-related diseases and diabetes.

The prime minister directed the concerned departments to make all out efforts to control the disease and also ensure availability of medicines, oxygen supplies and beds in hospitals.

Lauding the role of NCOC, the prime minister said Pakistan braved the challenge of COVID-19 in a balanced manner while keeping in view several related factors.