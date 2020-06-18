UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges 'unified National Response Against Coronavirus'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

PM urges 'unified national response against coronavirus'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged upon the nation to stay united and steadfast in fighting the "unusual and ominous challenge of coronavirus".

"We need a unified and well-coordinated joint national response to fight the disease during the next couple of months," the prime minister said during his visit to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC on June 15, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement of containment of COVID-19 through smart lockdown strategy, had identified 20 hotspots as coronavirus clusters across the country.

The prime minister called upon the citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of virus.

"Our actions will determine to what extent the virus spreads," he said, adding that the success lay in a united national response.

Imran Khan urged upon the public to exercise caution in social distancing and protect elderly and sick persons, particularly those suffering from heart-related diseases and diabetes.

The prime minister directed the concerned departments to make all out efforts to control the disease and also ensure availability of medicines, oxygen supplies and beds in hospitals.

Lauding the role of NCOC, the prime minister said Pakistan braved the challenge of COVID-19 in a balanced manner while keeping in view several related factors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

31 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.