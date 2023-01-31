PM urges unity among political forces against anti-Pakistan elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged upon all the political parties to show unity against anti-Pakistan elements.

"My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements.

We can fight our political fights later," the prime minister on his Twitter handle posted while alluding to Peshawar terrorist attack.

He said through their despicable actions, terrorists wanted to spread fear and paranoia among the masses and reverse the hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy.