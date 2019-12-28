UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges US Based Pakistanis To Counter Indian Lobby Against National Interests

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:43 PM

PM urges US based Pakistanis to counter Indian lobby against national interests

The PM asked the Pakistanis who are living and working in the US to play their role to  counter Indian lobbying against Pakistan.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan urged American-Pakistanis to do lobbying for Pakistan against India for any misadventure by Indian army under fascist anti-Muslim Modi government in the Azad Kashmir.

“Amid concerns of Indian’s false flag operation in Azad Kashmir, Pakistanis living in the US should do lobbying to counter Indian lobby there for the national interests,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at Peshawar’s Khyber Medical College here on Saturday.

The PM made the Pakistani expatriates realized what the power they held for the national interest, warning that Indian lobby in the US is stronger than Pakistan’s lobby.

“We are doing efforts to engage Americans but you are also important, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that APPNA should utilize its lobbing power. “I know what problems you people are facing there,”, he added. He also ruled out the allegations that the government was going to privatize the health sector. However, he claimed that the hospitals owned by the government would compete with private hospitals. “We are just bringing management structure of private hospitals in the government hospitals but not making them “privatized”. He went on to say that his government faced many challenges including the expected resisted from the status quo but they were determined to break this status quo for development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Speed of Russian Kinzhal, Zircon Hypersonic Missil ..

8 minutes ago

Justice (r ) Javed Iqbal did lobbying to grab post ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's Peresvet Laser System to Be Installed on ..

8 minutes ago

New TOS-2 Flamethrower System to Be Ready for Seri ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Signed Deal on S-350 Vityaz ..

26 minutes ago

Russia to Finalize Development of Laser System for ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.