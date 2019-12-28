PM urges US based Pakistanis to counter Indian lobby against national interests

(@fidahassanain)

The PM asked the Pakistanis who are living and working in the US to play their role to counter Indian lobbying against Pakistan.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan urged American-Pakistanis to do lobbying for Pakistan against India for any misadventure by Indian army under fascist anti-Muslim Modi government in the Azad Kashmir.

“Amid concerns of Indian’s false flag operation in Azad Kashmir, Pakistanis living in the US should do lobbying to counter Indian lobby there for the national interests,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at Peshawar’s Khyber Medical College here on Saturday.

The PM made the Pakistani expatriates realized what the power they held for the national interest, warning that Indian lobby in the US is stronger than Pakistan’s lobby.

“We are doing efforts to engage Americans but you are also important, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that APPNA should utilize its lobbing power. “I know what problems you people are facing there,”, he added. He also ruled out the allegations that the government was going to privatize the health sector. However, he claimed that the hospitals owned by the government would compete with private hospitals. “We are just bringing management structure of private hospitals in the government hospitals but not making them “privatized”. He went on to say that his government faced many challenges including the expected resisted from the status quo but they were determined to break this status quo for development of the country.