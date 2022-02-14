UrduPoint.com

PM Urges US To Review Policies About Taliban For Ending Crisis In Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:07 PM

PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for ending crisis in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says there is no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan,  so the world has to engage with them to move things forward.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said US should review its policies pertaining to Taliban in order to bring the current crisis to an end.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, the Prime Minister said there is no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan so the world has to engage with them to move things forward.

The Prime Minister said sooner or later, the Taliban will have to be recognized by the world.

Replying to a question the Prime Minister said peaceful Afghanistan is imperative for the whole region.

Responding to a question, Prime Minister said forty million people in Afghanistan are in dire straits because of the ongoing situation in the country.

Imran Khan said Afghanistan is on the verge of the worst humanitarian crisis these days.

On the question about China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, he said Pakistan's ambassador to China Moin ul Haq had visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the situation over there is different from what the Western media portrays.

Imran Khan said Kashmir is a different case, where India is committing genocide of innocent people.

He said Occupied Kashmir is a disputed territory between Pakistan and India whereas; India is being ruled by the RSS ideology.

