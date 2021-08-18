PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that as Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders, the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

He expressed these views while talking to leaders of various countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who made telephone calls to him to exchange views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan stressed that safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans is critically important.

He said an inclusive political settlement of the Afghan issue is the best way forward.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

During the telephonic conversations, Imran Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appreciated Pakistan for facilitating the transit of Danish citizens from Kabul.

A tweet of the Ministry of State of Denmark quotes the Danish Prime Minister as saying that they were grateful to the government of Pakistan for the spirit of cooperation and goodwill.