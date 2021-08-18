UrduPoint.com

PM Urges World Leaders To Back Up Afghans Economically

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:26 PM

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to different countries’ leadership including German Cancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the lastest situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that as Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders, the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

He expressed these views while talking to leaders of various countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who made telephone calls to him to exchange views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan stressed that safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans is critically important.

He said an inclusive political settlement of the Afghan issue is the best way forward.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

During the telephonic conversations, Imran Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appreciated Pakistan for facilitating the transit of Danish citizens from Kabul.

A tweet of the Ministry of State of Denmark quotes the Danish Prime Minister as saying that they were grateful to the government of Pakistan for the spirit of cooperation and goodwill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Exchange German Denmark Angela Merkel All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt o ..

PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt or not: Sheikh Rashid

14 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 reco ..

UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

16 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

23 minutes ago
 Two People Killed, 12 Injured After Taliban Open F ..

Two People Killed, 12 Injured After Taliban Open Fire at Protesters in Nangarhar ..

6 minutes ago
 Champions Mercedes to pull out of Formula E in 202 ..

Champions Mercedes to pull out of Formula E in 2022

6 minutes ago
 'Coach Grumpy': Cricket Australia defends Langer's ..

'Coach Grumpy': Cricket Australia defends Langer's leadership

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.