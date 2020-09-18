PM urges world to join hands in fight against Climate change

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan asked world to collaborate and join hands to fight the climate change as a united goal.

Imran Khan warned that as ice at poles was melting fast and temperatures were rising globally, any negligence towards the climate change could put the future generations in danger.

He expressed these views in a video statement at the Fourth Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Friday. The Prime Minister said some twenty years ago, the topic of climate change was taken with skepticism but today it had become a harsh reality.

He said Pakistan realized about a decade ago that the glaciers that flow into its rivers and ultimately feed the population were melting at a much faster pace.

He stated his government had now set a target to plant ten billion trees for a green Pakistan.