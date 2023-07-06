PM urges world to play role against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the civilized world and the global peace institutions to play a positive role in containing the incidents of Islamophobia.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the desecration of the Holy Quran, as happened in Sweden and anywhere else in the world, was unacceptable for Muslims.

He said the incident hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims of the world and stressed that giving space to evil-minded elements was a threat to global peace.

"It is urgent to save the world from unrest, hatred, and violence on the basis of the religious divide," he said.

To highlight the message, he said, the joint sitting of the Parliament being held today, would express the resolve to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

Also, a nationwide protest will be held on Friday where public rallies would raise voices against the blasphemous incidents in Sweden.

He urged the citizens to participate in the protests in condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran.