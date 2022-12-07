UrduPoint.com

PM Urges World To Take Note Of Rising Religious Hatred In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2022 | 11:02 AM

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a process of revisionism put into motion by Hindu extremists has now become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims and other minorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the world community to take note of rising religious hatred in India.

The PM said a process of revisionism put into motion by Hindu extremists has now become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims and other minorities.

He said this in connection with 30th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Mosque.

The PM tweeted, "Today marks the 30th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Mosque بابری مسجد. A process of revisionism put into motion by Hindu extremists has now become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims & other minorities. World needs to take note of rising religious hatred in India,".

