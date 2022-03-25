UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Youth To Stand Against Corrupt Elements

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2022 | 05:58 PM

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the aim of opposition to bring no confidence move is only to blackmail them for NRO but it will never be given to them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to stand against the corrupt elements, who are involved in buying the conscience of the elected representatives.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra on Friday, he said these corrupt elements cannot buy sincere leaders.

Imran Khan said the aim of opposition to bring no confidence move is only to blackmail us for NRO but it will never be given to them.

He said we struggled for passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe 15 March every year as a day against Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said the United Nations has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will certainly flourish by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in society.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Railway Azam Khan Swati also addressed the public gathering.

