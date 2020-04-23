PM, US President discuss COVID-19 challenges; bilateral issues, regional security

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pak-US cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump discussed the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, its implications on the global economy, and the ways to mitigate its impact.

In a telephonic conversation, both leaders exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-US cooperation, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said here on Thursday. PM conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of so many precious lives in the United States due to the Coronavirus.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving the people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to the lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a $ 8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses.

While thanking President Trump for the US support in the International Monetary Fund and other fora, Imran Khan said it would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan and help in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for the developing countries was in the same context.

In the regional context, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and the importance of political settlement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for facilitation of the Afghan peace process and underscored the importance of next steps leading to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

President Trump appreciated the prime minister’s telephone call and expression of support for the US efforts to combat COVID-19.

He also reassured the US support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19, including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

Having learned about testing of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump offered to send the latest rapid testing machine for COVID-19 to the prime minister.

The prime minister thanked President Trump for the gesture.

Meanwhile, according to a report filed by APP Correspondent from New York quoted Judd Deere, Special Assistant to President Trump as saying in a readout: “The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimize its economic impact.

“The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues”, it said.

The conversation came amid repeated violations by Indian troops of the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

This was the first call between President Trump and PM Imran Khan during the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders had a bilateral meeting in Davos in January on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Summit.

In Pakistan, the virus has killed 209 people and infected 10,072 others.