PM, US President Holds Meeting Today

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:24 PM

PM, US President holds meeting today

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold talks on cementing Pakistan-US relations in a range of areas, at White House in Washington today Monday.According to Media reports, talks will mark an effort by the two leaders to reset ties between the two countries.

It will expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well as work toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular.President Trump will warmly welcome the Pakistani leader in his Oval Office for talks which will then extend to a working luncheon to be attended by Cabinet members and senior Pentagon leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a large gathering of Pakistani-Americans who keenly follow his agenda of Naya Pakistan.

He will interact with top American lawmakers and Pakistan Caucus on the Capitol Hill.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Zulfikar Bukhari and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, are accompanying the Prime Minister.

