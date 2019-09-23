PM US visit to augment efforts for Kashmir dispute : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gu

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan' s courageous steps to resolve the long-standing dispute of Kashmir.

She said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States will also augment the efforts made for Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a private news channel she said prime minister is a sincere leader who had never left his nation alone at any crucial time and he was determined not to leave Kashmiris alone.

She said Kashmir was never a part of India and nor it will be. Narendra Modi's illegal and unconstitutional move in Kashmir and abolishing special status of Jammu and Kashmir has worsened the situation there.

"The way Pakistani nation is standing with Kashmiris in crucial time and expressing solidarity is highly commendable. I have not seen any of Pakistani ex-premiers as powerful as Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will hold meetings with different leaders on the sidelines to tell the world about the sensitivity of Kashmir issue", she added.

She said there were chances of armed struggle within Kashmir as the educated Kashmiri youth would never accept illegal Indian occupation adding that the prime minister was determined to present the Kashmir issue at global forums.