PM Used "killed" Twice For OBL; Remarks Being Made Controversial Unnecessarily: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address at the National Assembly earlier in the evening, had twice used the word "killed" for Osama Bin Laden.

"An unwarranted attempt is being made at home/abroad with a clear intent to make his remarks controversial unnecessarily," the SAPM remarked.

He further said that the commitment of Pakistan as well as the prime minister was unwavering and "our track record in eliminating this menace is better than anyone else in the world.

"During his address, the prime minister was referring to the reformation of Pakistan's foreign policy particularly with the United States making it consisted and trust-based. He said in the past, the US had killed Osama Bin Laden on Pakistan's soil (in total disregard to Pakistan's sovereignty) bringing humiliation to the people of Pakistan. But he said, instead, the US blamed Pakistan over its failures to achieve desired results in the ant-terror.

