PM utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: Achakzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Information Secretary Naseer Khan Achakzai said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif was utilizing all available resources for rehabilitation of the victims of floods and rains.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (N) youth called on him at his residence on Sunday.

He said that in this hour of trouble, instead of serving the public, PTI was spending millions of rupees on rallies and meetings saying that this was not the time for politics, but rather to help the affected brothers and sisters in the country.

Naseer Khan Achakzai said that half of the country and more than 30 million people have been affected by the recent stormy rains and flooded railways saying that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was striving for welfare of flood victims day and night.

The PM is continuously visiting the affected areas and reviewing the facilities provided to the public, he said.

He said that the destruction caused by rains and floods was too much while philanthropists and international organizations should also help the federal government so that the victims could get timely relief and no human tragedy was born.