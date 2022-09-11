UrduPoint.com

PM Utilizing Resources For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PM utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: Achakzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Information Secretary Naseer Khan Achakzai said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif was utilizing all available resources for rehabilitation of the victims of floods and rains.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (N) youth called on him at his residence on Sunday.

He said that in this hour of trouble, instead of serving the public, PTI was spending millions of rupees on rallies and meetings saying that this was not the time for politics, but rather to help the affected brothers and sisters in the country.

Naseer Khan Achakzai said that half of the country and more than 30 million people have been affected by the recent stormy rains and flooded railways saying that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was striving for welfare of flood victims day and night.

The PM is continuously visiting the affected areas and reviewing the facilities provided to the public, he said.

He said that the destruction caused by rains and floods was too much while philanthropists and international organizations should also help the federal government so that the victims could get timely relief and no human tragedy was born.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Sunday Muslim All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

11 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

21 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

21 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

21 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.