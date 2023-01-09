PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and discussed ways to promote mutual cooperation for sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan here at the Palais des Nations.

They also agreed to expand trade and increase pace of work on the trade corridor between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The PM expressed his best wishes for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and invited him to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

He also thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for aid of Uzbekistan to Pakistan during the floods.

The Uzbek foreign minister thanked the prime minister and assured of Uzbekistan's support to Pakistan for all possible assistance for the restoration of flood affectees.