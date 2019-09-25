(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was valiantly fighting the case of Pakistan at sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by highlighting Kashmir cause to pressurize fascist Modi to lift curfew.

Pakistan had already developed a strong foreign policy and made Kashmir issue a sensitized and internationalized for grabbing attention of international community to force India to impede gross human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the first time, Pakistan had taken strapping position over Kashmir issue as it was supporting the cause by morally and diplomatically.

Due to effective diplomacy of the prime minister, US President Donald Trump had again offered for mediation over Kashmir dispute, he added.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was not missing any chance to expose Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a Hitler.

He urged the opposition parties to show unified stance over Kashmir issue as it was a national cause.

Replying to a question, he expressed the grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and injured in earthquake. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other rescue institutions were busy in providing relief to the affected people in the calamity.

