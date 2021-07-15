PM visit to boost Pak-Uzbek trade, economic relations: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday expressed his confidence that the two-day (July 15-16) visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan will boost trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking about the visit, the Advisor on Commerce, who was in Tashkent to attend the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting ahead of the Prime Minister's visit said, two sides were expected to sign a number of Joint Venture agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent.

The Advisor on Commerce said during the JMC held today the two sides discussed ways and means for cooperation in the areas of railways and transport (trucking), as well as for easing the customs procedures.

He said the joint Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Council meeting was also held in Tashkent today during which Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts from Uzbekistan had good discussion for enhancing bilateral trade activities.

Meanwhile, businessmen from Pakistan, who had gone to Tashkent, to attend the meeting of Pak-Uzbek Business Council appreciated the vision and policies of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance trade and business relations with Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Muhammad Riaz, a Pakistani businessman from Citrus Industry said the Ministry of Commerce had provided them a good opportunity to interact with Uzbek businessmen, which will help promote regional trade.

"We expect to tap a US $ 90 billion economy. It is a good initiative of the Government of Pakistan," he added.

Ismail Abdullah, another Pakistani businessman said his company was already exporting textile chemicals to Uzbekistan and the visit will help further increase trade.

He lauded the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for grabbing a good opportunity and said that such B2Bs meetings held increase exports.

"These markets should be explored as they are very near to us," he said adding that other countries from CARs including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan should also be explored for bilateral trade.

Ibad Farooq from food sector said that they were also exporting food flavors and other products to Uzbekistan.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative and said that it was for the first time that such a large delegation of businessmen had come to Tashkent.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Ahmad Warraich, former senior Vice President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said he was interested in the export of pharmaceuticals to Uzbekistan.

Muhammad Usman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marhaba Laboratories said that the trade conference will have positive impact on bilateral trade and cooperation for mutual benefit.

"We are already marketing our products in Uzbekistan and want to further increase exports," he added.

Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Regional Trade Committee RCCI said though it was late but a very important event.

He said it was after 15 years that a head of government from Pakistan was visiting Uzbekistan, an important country of the region.

He said with much acceptability of Pakistan in Uzbekistan, there was less availability of products in the country.

He said that the discussion between the two sides should focus on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other important issues such as communication and logistics to ensure easy access of Pakistani products in Uzbek market.