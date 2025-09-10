PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate

Prominent figures from various walks of life have termed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China as highly successful and extremely beneficial for Pakistan’s future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prominent figures from various walks of life have termed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China as highly successful and extremely beneficial for Pakistan’s future.

They expressed confidence that, following his encouraging meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only begin soon but will also gain greater momentum.

These remarks were made during a seminar organized by China Window at the University of Haripur, titled “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Visit to China and the Second Phase of CPEC”, held here Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Aun Ali Syed, said that “CPEC is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

It is not just about roads, railways, or energy projects, but a visionary initiative that is steering Pakistan towards growth, employment, and prosperity.”

He noted that the business community views CPEC as a golden opportunity since it has not only strengthened the country’s infrastructure but also opened new avenues for investment and trade, making Pakistan increasingly attractive for global investors.

Highlighting achievements of the first phase, he said that massive investments in the energy sector added thousands of megawatts of electricity to the national grid, stabilizing industries. Similarly, motorways and road networks from the northern regions to Karachi and Gwadar reduced costs, improved logistics, and boosted export-oriented industries.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit, Aun Ali Syed said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed to accelerate the second phase of CPEC.

He added that a major business conference was also held in Beijing, where dozens of Pakistani and Chinese companies participated, leading to multiple new investment agreements and MoUs that would generate employment and enhance exports.

Registrar of the University of Haripur, Riaz Muhammad, and Professor Dr. Muhaimin stressed that seminars and workshops play a vital role in raising awareness among the public, particularly students, about Pakistan’s most significant development initiative.

They noted that CPEC would not only lead to technological transformation but also create opportunities for thousands of Pakistani students to study advanced sciences in China.

They further highlighted that $25 billion has already been invested under CPEC, while an additional $40 billion is expected in the coming years, boosting Pakistan’s economic development.

Administrator of China Window, Naz Parveen, underlined the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and said China is extending valuable support in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

She emphasized the need to benefit from China’s agricultural advancements. She praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful visit and lauded President Xi Jinping’s announcement of continued Chinese support for Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that China Window is actively organizing CPEC awareness seminars in universities across the province to engage youth and foster deeper understanding of this transformative project.