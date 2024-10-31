Open Menu

PM Visit To Further Strengthen Relations With KSA: Amb Farooq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Ahmad Farooq on Thursday said that Pakistan has signed many memorandum of understandings (MOUs), with Saudi Arabia, to enhance business relations in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Ahmad Farooq on Thursday said that Pakistan has signed many memorandum of understandings (MOUs), with Saudi Arabia, to enhance business relations in different sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has witnessed the signing of MOUs, during his visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and wished to implement the agreements in letter and spirit, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The MoUs were signed in different sectors including energy, agriculture, mineral, exporting manpower, and information technology, he stated.

He said that direction has been given to implement the agreements benefiting people of two countries.

The agreements would further enhance relations between the two nations, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Technology Business Agriculture Visit Saudi Arabia TV

Recent Stories

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

18 seconds ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

17 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

17 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

7 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

7 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago
 Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed b ..

Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan