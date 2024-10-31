PM Visit To Further Strengthen Relations With KSA: Amb Farooq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Ahmad Farooq on Thursday said that Pakistan has signed many memorandum of understandings (MOUs), with Saudi Arabia, to enhance business relations in different sectors
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has witnessed the signing of MOUs, during his visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and wished to implement the agreements in letter and spirit, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The MoUs were signed in different sectors including energy, agriculture, mineral, exporting manpower, and information technology, he stated.
He said that direction has been given to implement the agreements benefiting people of two countries.
The agreements would further enhance relations between the two nations, he added.
