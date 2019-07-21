PM visit to help develop trade ties with USA: Raja Riaz

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan's current visit to the United States of America will help Pakistan develop strong trade relations with the host country.

This was hoped by MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted the policy of trade instead of aid. Therefore, he would not request the USA for any aid but he would seek trade with it on equal basis.

Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that the PTI government had initiated accountability process to weed out corruption and the process would continue till recovery of the plundered public wealth.