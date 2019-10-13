PM visit to Iran leads Gulf region to peace: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran would lead to peace and security in the Gulf region.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said role of the Prime Minister for ending tension in the region was reflective of the confidence of the world and Muslim Ummah on his leadership capabilities.

She said all over the world, the Prime Minister was introducing a new, determined, confident, dignified and bright face of Pakistan.

The speech of the Prime Minister at the United Nations was an address of a world Muslim leader and he boldly represented the whole Muslim Ummah.