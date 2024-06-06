PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership: Ataullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar Thursday said that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would further deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China and expedite construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar Thursday said that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would further deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China and expedite construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Before leaving Pakistan for the five-day visit of China, the prime minister talked highly about Pakistan-China friendship and the CPEC flagship project, he said while talking to media here on the sideline of PM Shehbaz Sharif visit.

This is new era of Pakistan-China friendship and the prime minister attaches great importance to this friendship and terms the friendship between Pakistan and China higher than mountains, deeper than sea and sweeter than honey.

He said that the prime minister's acknowledges positive role of China in socio-economic development of Pakistan and the future cooperation between the two countries.

Attaullah Tarar said that the prime minister highly appreciates Chinese President Xi Jinping's visionary leadership and supports the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative which are helping the developing countries to achieve prosperity and development.

He said that the prime minister under his able leadership would guide the country towards economic prosperity.

The relationship between Pakistan and China is entering a new era and under the CPEC Phase 2, Pakistan is offering more incentives to the Chinese enterprises for investment in various sectors.

The information minister said that during a meeting with Huawei in Shenzhen yesterday, the Chinese leading technology company agreed to impart training of IT education to 200,000 Pakistani youth.

Regarding safety of Chinese citizens and institutions, he said that the prime minister attaches great importance to it and has assured the fool proof security to the Chinese personnel, institutes and projects in Pakistan, adding, it is a big step as the prime minister takes personal interest in this issue.

The minister expressed the confidence that the Phase 2 of the CPEC would move forward at a fast pace and it would benefit the people of two countries.

About prime minister's vision to develop Gwadar Port, he said that the Chinese entrepreneurs have reposed complete confidence into the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his efforts to speed up different projects under the CPEC.

