PM Visit To USA Historic One: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:21 PM

PM visit to USA historic one: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the Pakistani delegation received a marvelous and gracious welcome and it was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

While talking to a private news channel he expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani-American diaspora while welcoming the premier and showed their full confidence on him and his slogan of "Naya Pakistan", adding, the Capital Arena compound was jam packed up to its capacity to show solidarity with PM Imran Khan.

PM opted to travel on a commercial flight with a few members and preferred to stay at Pakistan House in USA though he could continue the old practice of previous premiers to spend hefty money from the national kitty even on their official tours, he mentioned.

"Definitely the Pakistani community living in USA is more concerned about the taxes they pay to the government as they send billions of Dollars through banks,"he stated.

He said PM Khan was the chosen one by Allah Almighty to bring the positive change in Pakistan and to steer the country out of the crises.

