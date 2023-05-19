UrduPoint.com

PM Visiting Is Part Of National Unity Agenda: PML-N Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PM visiting is part of national unity agenda: PML-N spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Akhtiyar Wali Khan said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Peshawar was part of the national unity agenda.

While talking to media men here Friday, he said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was coming to Peshawar on a one-day visit to Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan Office Peshawar Bureau which were burnt down by PTI miscreants. The building of the national broadcaster came under attack on May 9, 2023 where Chagai mountains model was destroyed in its premises and later put on fire the entire building on May 10, 2023.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on the losses to the building, record, transmission and rehabilitation efforts, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister would also visit Governor House Peshawar where he would be given briefing on the law and order situation and would also meet political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He disclosed that the Prime Minister was also going to meet the Party leadership and PDM leaders at Governor House.

