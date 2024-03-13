PM Visits Asfandyar Wali's Residence To Condole Over His Wife's Demise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan to condole over the death of his wife.
The prime minister interacted with Asfandyar Wali's son and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan.
He offered Fateha and prayed for peace for the departed soul. He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, former MNA and ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and former MPA Ikhtiar Wali were also present.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU15 minutes ago
-
Parents' awareness helpful to control harmful effects of e-cigarettes, vape pens use among youngster ..17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy calls on Vietnam President18 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 451 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 1738 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in fire cum roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
Police foils underage marriage2 hours ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago
-
JKNF condemn Indian authorities' act to declare National Front as unlawful association2 hours ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges UN to fulfill long-promised right to self-determination of Kashmiris2 hours ago
-
ECP suspends RO, orders inquiry to probe JUI-F NA special seat controversy12 hours ago
-
CM for necessary amendments in relevant law to ensure protection of women's rights in inheritance12 hours ago
-
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana12 hours ago