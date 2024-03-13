Open Menu

PM Visits Asfandyar Wali's Residence To Condole Over His Wife's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PM visits Asfandyar Wali's residence to condole over his wife's demise

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan to condole over the death of his wife.

The prime minister interacted with Asfandyar Wali's son and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan.

He offered Fateha and prayed for peace for the departed soul. He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, former MNA and ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and former MPA Ikhtiar Wali were also present.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Awami National Party Ishaq Dar Amir Muqam Asfandyar Wali Khan Wife Family

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

15 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

12 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

13 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

13 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

13 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

13 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

13 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan