(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan to condole over the death of his wife.

The prime minister interacted with Asfandyar Wali's son and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan.

He offered Fateha and prayed for peace for the departed soul. He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, former MNA and ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and former MPA Ikhtiar Wali were also present.