PM Visits Bahawalpur To Condole Death Of Riaz Pirzada's Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PM visits Bahawalpur to condole death of Riaz Pirzada's brother

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached Bahawalpur on Friday and visited Sheikh Wahin in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil where he called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada to condole the death of his brother Mian Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for his forgiveness and fortitude for the family to bear the loss. The PM also met sons of the deceased. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Musadiq Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Laghari, Provincial Minister Mian Kazim Pirzada, parliamentarians and notables of the area were also present.

