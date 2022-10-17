UrduPoint.com

PM Visits BNP Chief To Offer Condolence On Uncle's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Wadh area of Khuzdar district, where he offered condolences on the death of his uncle Sardarzada Mehrullah Mengal.

The prime minister offered fateha for the departed soul of Sardar Mehrullah Mengal and prayed for the patience of the bereaved.

Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch, senior government officials, and tribal elders were present.

