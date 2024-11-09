PM Visits Cascade Police Service Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the “Cascade” Police Service Center, which was established to facilitate the diplomatic community in the diplomatic enclave.
During his visit, he commended the establishment of a modern service center equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals.
The prime minister appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's initiative for the establishment of the police service center.
"Providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is our priority," the prime minister added.
He also praised the establishment of the Cascade Service Center in Islamabad, designed to meet international standards and the demands of modern times.
At the service center, the diplomatic community and foreign nationals will have access to services such as issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, general police verification, reporting of lost items, tenant registration, foreigner registration, registration of domestic workers, volunteer registration, vehicle verification, and obtaining copies of FIRs.
The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the Prime Minister on the facilities being provided to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, were also present.
