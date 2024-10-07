PM Visits Chinese Embassy To Condole Over Karachi Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Chinese Embassy, where he met the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to offer his heartfelt condolences over the loss of Chinese citizens' lives in a terrorist attack in Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Chinese Embassy, where he met the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to offer his heartfelt condolences over the loss of Chinese citizens' lives in a terrorist attack in Karachi.
The prime minister expressed deep sorrow and anger over the loss of Chinese citizens in the terrorist attack.
"The government is fully mobilized to swiftly identify those responsible for this incident," the prime minister said.
He assured that after identifying those responsible, they will be brought to justice without delay.
"The protection of the lives and property of our Chinese brothers in Pakistan is our top priority," he added.
The prime minister emphasized the government will not tolerate this heinous conspiracy aimed at damaging Pakistan-China relations.
He said he will personally monitor the investigation of this incident assuring that security arrangements for foreign nationals would be further strengthened.
The Chinese Ambassador expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the swift response and the initiation of investigations following the terrorist incident in Karachi.
He expressed confidence in the Government of Pakistan for effective investigations, swift identification of the responsible terrorists, and ensuring that they are brought to justice promptly.
He hoped that those responsible for this incident will be punished as soon as possible.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held2 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur14 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP14 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq5 minutes ago
-
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy5 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression6 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed6 minutes ago
-
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP House2 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in2 minutes ago