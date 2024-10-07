Open Menu

PM Visits Chinese Embassy To Condole Over Karachi Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Chinese Embassy, where he met the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to offer his heartfelt condolences over the loss of Chinese citizens' lives in a terrorist attack in Karachi.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow and anger over the loss of Chinese citizens in the terrorist attack.

"The government is fully mobilized to swiftly identify those responsible for this incident," the prime minister said.

He assured that after identifying those responsible, they will be brought to justice without delay.

"The protection of the lives and property of our Chinese brothers in Pakistan is our top priority," he added.

The prime minister emphasized the government will not tolerate this heinous conspiracy aimed at damaging Pakistan-China relations.

He said he will personally monitor the investigation of this incident assuring that security arrangements for foreign nationals would be further strengthened.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the swift response and the initiation of investigations following the terrorist incident in Karachi.

He expressed confidence in the Government of Pakistan for effective investigations, swift identification of the responsible terrorists, and ensuring that they are brought to justice promptly.

He hoped that those responsible for this incident will be punished as soon as possible.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting.

