PM visits CMH, inquire after health of injured soldiers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the health of Jawans of Pakistan Army and civilians who were injured during M'arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

The prime minister praised the injured soldiers for their exceptional bravery, determination, and sense of duty during the M'arka-e-Haq.

"The way the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is unparalleled."

He said the steadfastness of the people has become a decisive chapter in the country's military history.