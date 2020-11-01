UrduPoint.com
PM Visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam Site

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited Diamer-Bhasha dam site to review progress on the construction work.

Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain briefed the prime minister about the ongoing construction work on the site, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During his visit, the prime minister also interacted with the workers and expressed satisfaction on the pace of work and its standard.

The prime minister said the Diamer-Bhasha dam was a vital project for the country which would not only generate power and store water but also enhance functioning of Tarbela dam.

The project would also provide job opportunities and strengthen country's economy, he further observed.

