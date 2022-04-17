PM visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Diamer-Bhasha Dam site to review its construction.

Considering the national importance of the mega project, the prime minister has decided to undertake a visit of the site despite Sunday which is being observed as an official holiday.

Chairman WAPDA Lt.

Gen. (retd) Muzzamil Hussain will brief the prime minister over the ongoing project.

The prime minister is being accompanied by members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and PML -N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA.

Later, the prime minister will also take an aerial review of Karakorum Highway, 3MW Thuk power project and Chilas cadet college.