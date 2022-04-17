UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam Site

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 09:50 AM

PM visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Diamer-Bhasha Dam site to review its construction.

Considering the national importance of the mega project, the prime minister has decided to undertake a visit of the site despite Sunday which is being observed as an official holiday.

Chairman WAPDA Lt.

Gen. (retd) Muzzamil Hussain will brief the prime minister over the ongoing project.

The prime minister is being accompanied by members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and PML -N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA.

Later, the prime minister will also take an aerial review of Karakorum Highway, 3MW Thuk power project and Chilas cadet college.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi WAPDA Khawaja Asif Visit Dam Maryam Aurangzeb SITE Chilas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

36 minutes ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

9 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

11 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.