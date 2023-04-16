PM visits different development projects; directs speedy completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the under-construction Lahore bridge and CBD underpass to review the pace of work and directed for fast-paced completion.

During his visit to the construction site of Lahore bridge, the prime minister was apprised that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) project worth Rs1712 million was started in the year 2021 but delayed for two years due to the issuance of no objection certificate.

The prime minister expressed his displeasure over the pace of work and the shutdown programme by the LESCO.

The prime minister directed for initiation of legal action against the official concerned for the delay and desired completion of the process in two weeks.

The officials were given one month time to complete the construction work instead of a period of two months.

The prime minister was accompanied by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretary and other senior officials.

The prime minister also visited CBD underpass and termed the delay unfair.

He questioned the hiring of third-party for validation and directed the appointment of a renowned third party at the cost of a construction company.

The prime minister directed for expeditious completion of the project by advising the relevant officials to give special incentives to the workforce.