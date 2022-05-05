UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Different Lahore Areas Without Security Protocol

Published May 05, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhamamd Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited different parts of the Lahore city, setting aside the security protocol, to get the first hand knowledge on the problems faced by the people.

In a video clip shared by the PM Office, the prime minister is seen sitting on the front passenger seat, clearly visible to the other commuters.

Outside, the bikers are seen chanting pro-government slogans whom the prime minister responded by waving his hand.

In the video clip, the prime minister is seen criticizing the blithe lack of concern by the previous government towards the problems of the common man.

He said the previous government was indifferent to the issues faced by the people as there was disconnect with the masses.

He said his predecessor government had no sympathy to the masses.

Prime Minister Sharif said the worst negligence, slackness and corruption led to excessive load-shedding despite the existence of sufficient power plants.

