PM Visits DPM Ishaq Dar To Condole His Brother's Demise

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PM visits DPM Ishaq Dar to condole his brother's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to express condolence over the death of his elder brother Khizar Hayat Dar.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and conveyed his deep grief.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the prime minister.

