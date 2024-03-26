Open Menu

PM Visits Embassy To Condole Five Chinese Nationals' Killing; Assures High-level Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Chinese embassy here to convey condolence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack in Bisham, and assured a swift and high-level probe into the incident.

The prime minister, in an interaction with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong sympathised with the bereaved families of the slain Chinese nationals, a PM Office press release said.

He assured the Chinese side that the government would hold a high-level and swift probe into the attack and take the culprits and facilitators to the task.

The prime minister also conveyed his condolence message to the Chinese president and premier.

"We will not let such nefarious attempts to undermine the Pak-China friendship succeed.

The enemies of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have again tried to interrupt it through such cowardly attempt but the enemy will never succeed in its evil designs," the prime minister remarked.

He also reiterated the country's resolve to continue fighting against terrorism till its complete eradication.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for visiting the embassy and showing personal interest in the investigation of the incident. He also appreciated the prime minister's determination to maintain Pak-China friendly ties.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

