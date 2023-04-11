Close
PM Visits Free Atta Distribution Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PM visits free Atta distribution points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited various points set up here for the distribution of free flour (Atta) bags to the needy and reviewed the overall arrangements.

The prime minister on the occasion interacted with the people, gathered at the points to receive free Atta bags under the PM's Special Ramazan Package for the poor.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the distribution of flour bags.

He also inquired about the problems and issues from the people and himself distributed the flour bags among them.

