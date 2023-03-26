PM visits free Atta distribution points, directs for facilitating elderly, differently-abled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday undertook visits to various free wheat flour (Atta) distribution points in Multan and other districts of south Punjab and ordered officials to extend maximum assistance to the elderly and differently-abled people at the centers.

Elderly, disabled persons and women should get free Atta bags without any trouble, the prime minister said during his visit to free Atta centre set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan. Shahbaz asked the officials to lift the Atta bags for elderly and differently-abled persons who cannot lift the 10-kg bag and help them reach their bicycle or motorcycle. At this, the officials informed the prime minister that they have been already deputed to extend whatever help the elderly people, women and disabled persons needed.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Multan administration for making best arrangements at Atta distribution points.

Shahbaz Sharif said the people should not face difficulties during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The prime minister also talked to the poor assembled at the district sports ground including the differently-abled persons and asked them if they were facing difficulties in getting free flour bags and the level of facilities at the Atta distribution centres. Shahbaz Sharif issued orders to the local administration to take immediate measures to resolve complaints of the people on the spot.

The prime minister also went to the counter set up exclusively for the differently-abled persons and talked to them for some time. The differently-abled persons thanked the prime minister for extending free flour facility to the impoverished segments of the society.

Shahbaz witnessed the process of distribution of free flour bags at the center and emphasized that officials should supervise the operation personally and extend maximum assistance to differently-abled persons, elderly people particularly women so that they can get free bags of wheat flour without any trouble.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak, Regional Police Officer Suhail Ahmad, and Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner and DC informed the prime minister that 75 counters have been set up at Multan center which they described as the biggest center in south Punjab. They said that 20000 Atta bags of 10 kilogram would be distributed among the poor and over 6500 bags had already been distributed by mid day, today. They said that sheds were set up for the people and adequate arrangements for drinking water were in place. The officials also briefed the prime minister on Ramazan Package and arrangements made for its implementation.

Earlier, the prime minister had also visited wheat flour centers at Bahawalpur where he reviewed arrangements for free Atta distribution and witnessed the process.