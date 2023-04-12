PM visits free flour distribution center

DERA Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the free flour distribution centre here and reviewed the overall arrangements.

The prime minister inquired about the problems faced by the beneficiaries of the scheme gathered there to receive free flour bags under the PM's Special Ramazan Package and directed the concerned authorities to immediately resolve all their issues.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb also accompanied him.

He was informed that so far, some 4.9 million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving families in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

On the occasion, the prime minister said the distribution process of free flour was going on smoothly under the supervision of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He also directed giving priority to women, the elderly and the handicapped during the distribution process. He also personally distributed free flour bags among the elderly as well as differently-abled people.

PM Shehbaz said the country was facing challenges but with the blessings of the Almighty, the coalition government was on track to steer it out of the crisis.

He said for the first time in history, the government was providing free flour to the needy. After Ramazan, he said the government would continue subsidies on wheat flour for the deserving.

He also expressed his resolve to build Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Girls Guide Association also met with the prime minister at the distribution point.

The prime minister was informed that the Association - a representative forum of girls' colleges of the district - was actively supporting the distribution process by guiding the people.

PM Shehbaz lauded the efforts of the Association.