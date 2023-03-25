UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Free Flour Distribution Centers, Reviews Process

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited three centers established here to distribute free flour bags among the deserving people and reviewed the distribution process.

During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their issues and also issued directives for their immediate resolution.

The prime minister participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides he also checked all the facilities and the quality of flour.

On the occasion, he directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people.

Talking to media, the prime minister said that he had visited three centers set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being distributed in an organized manner.

The prime minister said that for the first time in the country's 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost.

He said that the government, relevant authorities and administration had been working to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today to review the steps for further facilitation of the process.

He also urged the people to provide proper information.

After receiving complaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities including Lahore and Kasur.

