PM Visits Historical Buildings, Museum In Ancient Part Of Baku

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here visited Ichari, ancient part of Baku, where he took round of different historical buildings and a museum

He also visited the old Multan Caravan Serai where the trade caravans travelling on the old Silk Road used to reside.

The prime minister was shown the artifacts on display in the museum.

