PM visits HMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday afternoon visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) where he was briefed by the hospital administration about arrangements made for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

He was accompanied by Governor KP Shah Farman , Chief Minister KP Mahmmod Khan, Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Shahryar Afridi and Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar besides health minister KP Taimur Salim Jhagra.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Hospital Director HMC Dr Shahzad Akbar Khan and others senior officials of the hospital regarding various arrangements made for treatment of Coronavirus patients.

The Prime Minister was given detailed briefing about different steps taken by HMC for provision of best treatment facilities to patients of Coronavirus and isolation centres besides steps taken for prevention of spread of the pandemic.