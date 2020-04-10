UrduPoint.com
PM Visits Hyderabad Medical Complex In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:33 PM

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

PM is visiting Peshawar to monitor arrangements regarding Coronavirus situation.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar here on Friday.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan arrived in Peshawar to monitor arrangements regarding cloronavirus.

According to details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman received the premier.

PM Imran has paid a visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex where he was briefed about the coronavirus situation and the steps taken by the provincial government to stem its spread.

PM Imran has also been scheduled to visit a center in Peshawar established under Ehsaas program to provide assistance and ration to the deserving families.

