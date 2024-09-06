ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to condole the death of his mother.

The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.

"The grief of the passing of a great blessing like mother, stays with the bereaved person forever," the prime minister remarked.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.