PM visits Iranian Embassy to condole deaths of President Raisi & FM in tragic incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad to condole the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a tragic incident on Sunday.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the martyrdom of my brother, President of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash," the prime minister said during his visit.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the time of sorrow and grief.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with the family members of the martyrs and the people of Iran."

The prime minister said Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was a brilliant scholar and a visionary leader. "Today, Pakistan has lost a friend like Dr Raisi, a sincere brother with high qualities."

PM Shehbaz said that his services to his own nation as well as to the strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation would always be remembered.

He said President Raisi's visit to Pakistan last month helped further strengthen bilateral relations.

May Allah grant the departed souls a high place in paradise, the prime minister prayed.

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani nation for standing with his country during the difficult time.

President Dr Raisi also considered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the best human being and a friend of Iran, he remarked.

He said he respected the sentiments and words of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the late President Raisi.

The late President Ebrahim Raisi's vision of strengthening and promoting Pakistan-Iran relations would continue, the ambassador said.

The prime minister also recorded his condolence message in the condolence book.